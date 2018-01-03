DMK-Rajinikanth ties come under strain

Actor Rajinikanth, accompanied by DMK working president M.K. Stalin, comes out of DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence in Chennai after paying a courtesy visit to the former Chief Minister on January 3, 2018. | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

The bonhomie between actor Rajinikanth and the DMK, the party which he supported in the 1996 Assembly and 1998 Lok Sabha elections, came under visible strain on Wednesday after the former visited DMK leader M. Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence.

Mr. Rajinikanth, who met Mr. Karunanidhi in the presence of DMK working president M.K. Stalin, told waiting journalists that he had called on the veteran politician to greet him for the New Year and seek his blessings for his political foray.

However, after the actor left the venue, Mr. Stalin, while fielding questions from journalists, said attempts to destroy the Dravidian movement would not succeed.

Initially, Mr. Stalin said that the actor meeting his father was only a courtesy meeting. “As part of political culture, Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) blessed him,” he said and pointed out that even when actor Vijayakant floated his party, he had met Mr. Karunanidhi.

When a reporter wanted to know if Mr. Rajinikanth had come only to seek Mr. Karunanidhi’s blessings or to seek the DMK’s support, Mr. Stalin said the question whether the actor would expect support of the DMK and if it would be granted (by the DMK) could be answered only at the time of election. The DMK working president went on to attack Mr. Rajinikanth’s announcement that he wanted to usher in spiritual politics. “He has clearly said he would propagate the idea of spiritual politics. An impression is being created by some that he is entering into politics on the instigation of some people who believe that he could destroy the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu. I have a clear message for them. This is the soil of the Dravidian Movement. Periyar, Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar enriched this soil and the movement. Many in the past have tried to destroy this movement. The country knows that they could not succeed in their attempt,” Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Rajinikanth spent nearly 20 minutes with Mr. Karunanidhi. Mr. Rajinikanth said he also inquired about the DMK veteran’s health.

Earlier, he refused to comment when asked whether he would be calling on other political leaders as well.