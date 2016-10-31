For Chennai and its neighbourhood, there is a possibility of light showers during the next 24-48 hours, said Balachandran.

Following the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that rainfall will continue over the next 24-48 hours due to the presence of convection in the upper atmosphere.

“With the northeast monsoon remaining active in the last 24 hours, as recorded today at 08.30 hours, there was scattered rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, P. Balachandran told reporters here.

“With the presence of convection, rainfall is expected during the next 24-48 hours in south Tamil Nadu. There may be heavy to very heavy rainfall in the interior districts,” he added.

Places like Udumalaipettai, Vadipatti received heavy rainfall of 12 cm and 11 cm respectively, he said, adding that the coastal districts may receive light rainfall occasionally.

