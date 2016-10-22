Erode city and surroundings experienced a downpour recording 70 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, opening up hopes for a robust North-East monsoon season.

Rainfall was heavy for a few hours on Thursday night and turned to steady drizzle till Friday morning. There was no damage to property, according to an official communication.

Elsewhere in the district, Bhavani recorded 41 mm rainfall, Chennmalai - 36, Modakurichi - 20, Perundurai - 13, Ammapettai - 11.2, and Sathyamangalam received 9.6 mm rainfall. Since there was nil rainfall in Gobi, Bhavani Sagar, Kodumudi, Nambiyur, Kavundapadi, Kodivery, and Kunderipallam, the district average rainfall was only 12.5 mm.

Chaired by District Collector S. Prabakar, the District Disaster Management Committee had a sitting earlier this month to discuss execution of coordinated rescue in the event of heavy rainfall, at the block level. Preparedness to meet emergencies was evaluated and officials were nominated to head disaster management committees. The Collector ordered removal of shrubs and bushes in water bodies.