Rainwater flows along with sewage at Edaiankattuvalasu in Erode on Friday.–PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

Rain accompanied by wind lashed Erode and surroundings for about an hour on Friday afternoon.

Water-logging was noticeable on the roadsides and low-lying areas in the city. At Edaiankattuvalasu, run-off rainwater got mixed up with sewage spilling out of manholes.

Rainfall was, however, negligible for the 24-hour duration until 8 a.m. on Friday. Barring Bhavani that received 18.4 mm rainfall, and Kodiveri where 9 mm rainfall was recorded, the accrual in other places were meagre: Bhavani Sagar - 5.2 mm, Erode, Chennimalai and Thalavadi - 4 mm each, Kodumudi - 2.4 mm, and Sathyamangalam and Gunderipallam - 1 mm each.

The district administration has galvanised its machinery for responding to possible crises that may arise due to north-east monsoon.

Flood-prevention wall

On Thursday, District Collector S. Prabakar took stock of initiatives undertaken at vulnerable localities in Nambiyur block. He advised officials to devise a proposal for construction of a flood-prevention wall at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar along Getticheviyur, and issued instructions for rectification of storm water drains in time. He was accompanied by the coordinator of disaster management committee in Nambiyur Union A.N. Asaithambi and Nambiyur BDOs Pavesu and Sudha.

The district-level disaster management committee had a sitting beforehand earlier this month to discuss execution of coordinated rescue in the event of heavy rainfall, at the block level.

Preparedness to meet emergencies was evaluated and officials in the rank of deputy collector were nominated to head disaster management committees at the block level.

The meeting discussed ways to educate public on responding to flood situations, protective steps to minimise impact, arrangements for evacuation, and carry out rehabilitation. An early warning methodology was evolved at the meeting, and the modalities to form search and rescue and relocation teams were deliberated upon.

The Collector ordered removal of shrubs and bushes in water bodies and supply canals to ensure unobstructed water flow.

The district administration has asked PWD and local body authorities to submit weekly reports of water accrual in ponds and tanks. Developmental schemes have been dovetailed for setting right water bodies.