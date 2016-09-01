The district registered incessant rains recording 302 mm of rainfall from Tuesday night.

The overcast clouds all through the day on Tuesday broke open in the night, lashing the district with downpour.

The rainfall that lasted all through the night into the wee hours of Wednesday, however was a respite from the scotching heat of the past many days. Krishnagiri taluk recorded 67.40 mm of rainfall. Similarly, downpour was registered in Thally, Vepanapalli, Shoolagiri, and Pochampalli areas.