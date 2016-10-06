Thanjavur recorded 107 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, followed by Budalur

: Heavy and widespread rain lashed several parts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Tuesday bringing huge relief to distraught farmers.

However, the sun was out and shining during the day on Wednesday but dark clouds hung low over several parts of these two districts later in the evening threatening to bring more rains. Thanjavur town recorded 107 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday to top the chart followed by Budalur which registered 83.70 mm.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in mm) recorded in various centres in the two districts during the corresponding period are as follows: Mannargudi 80, Papanasam 79, Kudavasal 64.20, Tirukkattuppalli 61.20, Valangaiman 59, Ayyampettai 46, Orathanad 25.60, Neivasal Thenpathy 21.20, Tiruvaiyaru and Vettikkadu 20 each, Kumbakonam 17, Peravurani 14 and Vallam 12 mm.

Tiruchi

Parts of the district moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday night with Samayapuram recording the maximum rainfall of 114 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pullampadi also received heavy rainfall and recorded 109.40 mm. The rainfall recorded in other parts of the district during the same period were (in mm): Devimangalam 80, Lalgudi 60.40, Nandhiyar Head 56.20, Vathalai Anicut 51, Kallakudi 38.20, Tiruchi Town 29.40, Marungapuri 18.20 and Sirukudi 14. The district received an average of 23.08 mm of rainfall during the period.