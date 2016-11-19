Sporadic and scattered rainfall marked traces of the effect of northeast monsoon on parts of the delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Friday.

The sky was overcast in many parts of the delta region.

The chief amount of rainfall (in mm) recorded in major centres in the two districts in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday were as follows:

Tiruvarur 44.2, Tiruthuraipoondi 43, Nannilam 23.4, Madukkur 22, Pandavayar Head 21.6, Nidamangalam 21, Kudavasal 20.2, Adirampattinam 19.4, Muthupettai 18, Manjalaru 17.8, Lower Anicut 17.6, Kumbakonam 17, Tiruvidaimarudur 16.6, Valangaiman 15.2, Vettikkadu 12.8, Neivasal Thenpathy 12.6, Pattukkottai, Vallam and Ayyampettai 11 each, Peravurani 10, Mannargudi and Papanasam 9 each.