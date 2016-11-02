Regional Meteorological Centre says Wednesday is also likely to be a wet day

Though Tuesday started off on a sultry note, the dark clouds and the subsequent showers brought the much-needed relief to the residents in the district.

On Tuesday, parts of Vellore and Gudiyatham received a spell of sudden downpour, while it drizzled in areas such as Arakkonam and Tirupattur.

During the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the district received an average rainfall of 2.04 mm. Gudiyatham received the highest rainfall with 13.20 mm, while Arakkonam received 6 mm of rain and Vellore received 5.30 mm of rain.

Vellore recorded a temperature of 33.3 degree Celsius during the day. However, there was a downpour in the afternoon. The city recorded rainfall of 3.6 mm from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, rainfall is likely on Wednesday too.

