Revenue loss of 55 per cent and pressures from industrial stakeholders have now forced the Railways to re-look its last year’s decision to stop the loading of ‘parcel cargo’ in the passenger trains that halted in Tirupur station for less than five minutes.

It has now been decided to allow loading of ‘parcel cargo’ in select 30 passenger trains that stop even for less than five minutes on a ‘trial basis’ apart from the continuation of parcel loading in eight trains that stop for five minutes.

“The trial run will continue till November 15 with a group of employees dedicated exclusively to monitoring the stuffing of the parcels within the stipulated two minutes. Earlier, that facility was not there.

“Last year’s decision of limiting the ‘parcel cargo’ dispatch only through trains that stop longer has been due to the delay happening in loading the cargoes within the two minutes time, which upset the schedule of other passenger trains,” Divisional Commercial Manager (coordination) A. Viju Vin said.

Mostly, hosiery products, steel and brass utensils, and butter, among a few other items, produced from Tirupur and nearby clusters were sent by train to Kerala, Karnataka, North India, within Tamil Nadu and upcountry locations.

The last year’s decision plunged the revenue realisation from ‘parcel cargo’ dispatched from Tirupur to Rs. 61.19 lakh during 2015-16 fiscal.

“During 2015-16 fiscal, only 35,910 tonnes of ‘parcel cargo’ was dispatched from Tirupur. Value-wise and quantity wise, the decline was around 55 per cent vis-à-vis 2014-15 fiscal,” said Mr. Vin.