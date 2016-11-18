The expectations of the people of western districts in general and those of the commercial town of Attur in particular of getting the Erode - Salem - Chennai Egmore special daytime train regularised suffered a setback with the Salem Railway Division threatening to withdraw the service citing poor patronage.

An official press release of the Salem Railway Division issued here on Thursday said that 20 per cent of the seats alone are occupied in the special train which was far below the expectations of the Railways for operating a service.

The people of the western districts were pleading for a day time train from Salem to Chennai Egmore via Attur for a long time. In the absence of direct train facility, the common people and the trading community had to depend on the circuitous bus route for reaching the state capital during day time.

Following persistent demand, the Southern Railway introduced a special daytime train from Erode to Chennai Egmore via Salem and Attur for five days – Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from September. Initially the Railways decided to operate it on an experimental basis till October 14. Following repeated pleas, it later decided to extend the facility till November 30.

The commuters of western districts were happy that this train enabled them to reach destinations such as Villupuram, Melmaruvathur, Tindivanam, Chengalpattu, Tamabaram during the day time. With the ticket fare remaining very low – reserved ticket fare from Salem to Chennai Rs. 145 (unreserved fare Rs. 115), the Railways expected good patronage for this train.

Even Hari Shankar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, hinted that this service will in all probability become a regular service if it enjoyed good patronage.

However, the statement of the Salem Railway Division said that the train has evoked poor patronage. The statement called upon the common public to patronise this train, if they want the special service train to be either extended or to be considered for conversion into a regular train. “In the event of continuance of the poor patronage, Railways may have no other option, but to withdraw the said service”, the release added.

Meanwhile, various Attur-based organisations have urged the Railways to extend the train. In a statement, L.R.C. Ravisankar, president, Attur Chamber of Commerce, said that with the Christmas, Pongal festival seasons and half yearly holidays for schools in the month of December and January, the special service is expected to pick up patronage.

The Chamber has distributed pamphlets and has been campaigning among the local trading community to take full advantage of this train.

Mr. Ravishankar said that the Chamber has also proposed to print about 20,000 multi-coloured stickers containing the details of timings and ticket fare of this train to be displayed prominently in shops and other vantage points. He urged the Railways to regularise this service and also ply it as an inter-city express.

The representatives of Attur Vanigargal Sangam, Rotary and Lions Clubs, Guides Association etc presented petition to Vijuvin, Divisional Commercial Manager, during his recent visit to Attur Railway Station, to regular this day time service.