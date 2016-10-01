The Railways has introduced four pairs of trains - three pairs of trains via Coimbatore, Erode and Salem and another pair of trains via Salem, Namakkal, Karur – in the new timetable which will come into force from October 1.

However, the introduction of the new trains will take place later. While one pair of trains is daily service except Monday, the other three new trains are weekly services.

The Railways has introduced train No. 22666 / 22665 Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru Uday Utkrisht double-decker air-conditioned ‘daily’ service (except Monday); No. 22878 / 22877 Ernakulam – Howrah Antyodaya ‘weekly’ express train with entirely un-reserved coaches; No. 22838 / 22837 Ernakulam – Hatia (Jarkhand state) Hum Safar ‘weekly’ express with full air-conditioned three tier-coaches, all via Coimbatore, Erode and Salem. The fourth new train is train No. 14716 / 14715 Tiruchi – Shri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) Hum Safar ‘weekly’ train comprising fully air-conditioned three tier coaches via Karur, Namakkal and Salem.

The No. 22666 Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru daily express train will depart from Coimbatore at 5.45 a.m., from Erode at 7.15 a.m.; Salem 8.15 a.m. and will reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.40 p.m.

In the return direction, the train No. 22665 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 2.15 p.m.; Salem 5.50 p.m.; Erode 6.55 p.m. and will reach Coimbatore at 9 p.m.

The Ernakulam – Howrah express will depart from Ernakulam at 12.30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Coimbatore 4.30 a.m.; Erode 6 a.m. and Salem 6.55 a.m. will reach Howrah at 2.50 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Howrah – Ernakulam express will depart from Howrah at 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Salem at 11.05 p.m. on Sunday; Erode 12.05 a.m. on Monday; Coimbatore at 1.40 a.m. and will reach Ernakulam at 6 a.m. on Mondays.

The Ernakulam – Hatia express will depart from Ernakulam at 12.30 a.m. on Thursdays; and will reach Hatia at 5.10 p.m. on Fridays.

The Hatia – Ernakulam express will leave Hatia at 6.15 p.m. on Mondays, Salem at 3.20 a.m. on Wednesdays, Erode 4.35 a.m.; Coimbatore 6.30 a.m. and will reach Ernakulam at 10.55 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Tiruchi – Shri Ganganagar train will depart from Tiruchi at 11.30 p.m. on Thursdays; Karur 1.10 a.m. on Fridays; Namakkal 1.40 a.m.; Salem 2.50 a.m. and will reach Shri Ganganagar at 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The Shri Ganganagar – Tiruchi express will leave Shri Ganganagar at 11.55 p.m. on Mondays; Salem at 10.05 a.m. on Thursdays; Namakkal at 10.55 a.m.; Karur 11.30 a.m. and will reach Tiruchi at 1.30 p.m. on Thursdays.

The date of introduction of all these new weekly trains will be intimated later.

The Railways has also made changes in the timings of a few trains in Salem division.

The No. 11014 Coimbatore – Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express will leave from Coimbatore at 8.55 a.m. instead of 8.45 a.m.; No. 56150 Coimbatore – Mettupalayam passenger will leave Coimbatore at 3.15 p.m. instead of 2.45 p.m.; No. 56151 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore passenger will depart from Mettupalayam at 4.30 p.m. instead of 4.20 p.m.; No. 12244 Coimbatore – Chennai Central Shatabdi will depart from Coimbatore at 3.25 p.m. and No. 16616 Coimbatore – Mannargudi Chemmozhi express will depart from Coimbatore at 12.30 a.m. The No. 56150 Coimbatore-Mettupalayam passenger will arrive at Mettupalayam at 4.05 p.m.; the No. 56151 Mettupalayam – Coimbatore passenger will arrive at 5.20 p.m.; No. 66606 Palakkad Town – Coimbatore passenger will arrive at Coimbatore at 8.50 a.m.; No. 66608 Palakkad Town –Erode passenger will arrive at Erode at 7.05 p.m.; No. 76849 Vridhachalam – Salem passenger will arrive at Salem at 4.50 p.m.; No. 56650 Cannanore – Coimbatore passenger will arrive at Coimbatore at 1.25 p.m.; and No. 56319

Nagercoil – Coimbatore passenger will arrive at Coimbatore at 8.50 p.m.