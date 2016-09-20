Senior officials of the Salem Railway Division inspected the pantry cars in running trains, and canteens and tea stalls functioning in railway stations on Monday as part of the ongoing Swachch Saptah (cleanliness week) campaign.

Chandar Pal, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, led the inspection teams.

A team of officials led by Viju Vin, Divisional Commercial Manager-Coordination, conducted surprise checks in the Chennai – Coimbatore inter-city express, Coimbatore – Chennai inter-city express and the Coimbatore – Chennai Shatabdi express.

He inspected the quality of the food provided to the commuters, the kitchen, and the store room of the pantry cars.

At the refreshment stalls, the officials inspected the expiry date of the packed foods, particularly the milk, rates, and weight.

A random check was carrried out on passengers to assess the quality and hygiene of the foods.

The vegetarian refreshment room, and other eateries at railway stations too were inspected.

In one of the fruit outlets, it was found that a few fruits were not fresh, and the vendor was warned of action.

The fruits were removed immediately.

The availability of baby food at Janani Sewa Stalls were checked.

When it was found in one of the stalls that the vendor did not have stock of feeding bottles, he was asked to get them immediately.