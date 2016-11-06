A team of Rapid Action Force from Coimbatore inspected Palani hill Temple, Sri Padha Vinayagar Temple and Avinankudi temple and assessed the security arrangements made at the temple on Friday.

They checked security arrangements at other centres of worship, visited police stations and also accident prone zones.

The RAF personnel climbed through the stairs and assessed the security arrangements on the way besides the protective measures taken by the temple security personnel in case of emergency.

The team also verified crime records in all police stations within the temple town and collected background information of notorious criminals.

They also visited Chatrapatti and Ayakudi police stations.