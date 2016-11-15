A municipal quarters and municipal records room belonging to the Karaikal municipality have been beautified and converted into a classroom block to benefit students of Avvayar Government College for Women.

The classes commenced on Monday, much to the relief of the students who had to, otherwise, undergo difficulty due to shortage of classrooms at the college.

A plan to convert the municipal building was taken during the surprise inspection of the college by the Minister for Higher Education R. Kamalakannan in September.

The students utilised the opportunity to complain about their difficulties.

Inaugurating the classes, the Minister said Rs.18 lakh was spent for providing adequate amenities for converting the quarters into classroom block. P. Parthiban, Collector, was present.