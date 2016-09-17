Stern action will be initiated against quacks treating cattle or poultry. A fine or Rs.5,000 or six month imprisonment would be slapped on them, according to Collector (in-charge) B. Baskaran.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, he said that Veterinary Department had trained personnel to perform artificial insemination. They were eligible to do this work.

Qualified veterinary doctors alone would treat cattle, poultry and goats. He appealed to cattle growers to approach only registered medical practitioners.

Funds

The State government had sanctioned Rs.25 crore for offering subsidy for setting up 140 country poultry units the district under poultry development scheme. Twenty five percent of project would be given as subsidy. Interested farmers may apply for the scheme on or before September 20, he added.