A seven-year-old boy of Kurumapatti village near Chengam died of fever on Monday. It is alleged that Sathyamurthi, who was suffering from fever for three days, was treated by quacks.

Health officials who visited the village were told that the quacks — a retired teacher and a diploma holder — had treated the boy.

They informed the matter to Chengam tahsildar Kamaraj who found the charges to be true.

The quacks are reportedly absconding and a complaint against them has been lodged.

A medical team camping in the village has found about eight children suffering from fever.