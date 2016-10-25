A 50-year-old man was arrested at Rayakottai near here on Monday for running a clinic without proper qualification.

The Joint Director of Health, Dr. Asok Kumar, said that the accused Venkataram had shown documents that claimed “BEMS and CMS” degrees obtained through distance education mode from Namakkal. The man had been running the clinic under the name of one Dr. Govindaraj. “It appears that the said Dr.Govindaraj was based out of Bengaluru and was in cahoots with the quack-operated clinics here," Dr.Asok Kumar told The Hindu .

Earlier, three other quacks, two in Shoolagiri and one in Mathur were arrested. The crackdown on spurious clinics and pharmacies commenced here on Friday and was likely to be intensified.