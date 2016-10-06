A quack practising allopathic medicine has been arrested in Mangalam village near here on Wednesday.

Barathiraja (33) from Kanalapadi village near here had failed in SSLC exam but was running a clinic in Mangalam village on Tiruvannamalai-Avalurpet Road and practising allopathic medicine.

On getting a complaint about him, Joint Director of Medical Services N. Rajendran led a team consisting drug inspector Saranya and others to the rented premises where Barathiraja was practising.

They witnessed a patient coming out of the clinic after getting treatment.

There they found Barathiraja surrounded by medicines, used and unused syringes, and so on.

Items seized

They caught him and handed him over to police. The items found on the premises were seized.