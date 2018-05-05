Quack arrested

more-in

A 42-year-old quack was arrested on charge of conducting sex determination tests at her house at Tirukovilur in Villupuram district on Saturday.

M.R. Enbasekaran, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Chennai, said a case against the accused, Vijayalakshmi, was filed at Thirukovilur police station under Section 3A, 3B, 6A, B and C, 18 (4) and Section 23 of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique (PCPNDT) Act and Section 419 and 420 IPC.

A team comprising V.P. Harisundari, Joint Director, DMS office, Chennai; F. Nehru, Joint Director from Villupuram; Dr. Gemini, Deputy Director, Health, Kallakurichi; Charu Sree, sub-collector of Tirukovilur; Imtiaz Amed, medical officer from Tirukovilur; and A. Thomas Prabhakar, Dy. SP, medical vigilance, DMS office from Chennai; caught the accused while committing the crime at her home.

Dr. Enbasekaran said that they sent a decoy giving ₹6,000 to approach the accused, who had built a room behind her house and set up an ultrasound machine.

“While the accused initially reluctant to take the decoy for the test, she later led her through a secret path to the room. When she was about to conduct the sex determination test, the team caught her,” he said. He added that the accused had done a minimum the test for at least 10 to 15 pregnant women charging ₹5,000 each. “Pregnant women from Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry came to her house to get the sex determination test done,” he said.

Dr. Enbasekaran said the accused was arrested in July 2017 under section 314, 315, 419 and 420 of IPC for causing maternal death. “The accused had illegally carried out unsafe abortion on a physically challenged woman who later died due to septic abortion. Her clinic was sealed. But when she came out on bail three months ago, she illegally procured ultrasound machine and started doing sex determination tests in her house,” the police said.

He added that she had completed B.Sc Nursing from an institute in Erode. Tirukovilur Police confirmed the arrest.