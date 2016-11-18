A quack was arrested near Jolarpet on Thursday.

Sankar (36), who allegedly finished only Plus Two and was treating people at Kodiyur near Natrampalli. The condition of a woman who was treated by him worsened and she was admitted to a hospital in Vellore.

Tiruppattur tahsildar Narasimhan and officials of the Public Health Department swooped down the clinic on Thursday.

Drugs, equipment, and other consumables such as syringes were seized from the place. Sankar was handed over to Jolarpettai police station.