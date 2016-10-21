A quack has been arrested following the death of a patient a few hours after treatment.

Arun (34), who has completed school education, was illegally practising medicine for several years and ran a clinic on Tirukkoilur Road here. Suresh (40) of Tharadappattu Colony approached him for treatment of a wound on his leg and Arun administered an injection on Wednesday evening. After returning home, Suresh developed chest pain and was rushed to Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Following the death of Suresh, public health officials led by Joint Director of Medical Services N.Rajendran conducted a raid on Thursday and sealed the clinic.