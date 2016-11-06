National » Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI, November 6, 2016
Updated: November 6, 2016 05:41 IST

PWF will consider supporting DMDK if asked, says CPI

  • Staff Reporter
R. Mutharasan
The People’s Welfare Front will consider the possibility of lending external support to the DMDK if the party approached the Front seeking support in the upcoming elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur and the by-election for Thiruparankundram constituency, R. Mutharasan, State secretary, Communist Party of India, said here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a party event here, Mr. Mutharasan reminded the reasons that led to the PWF deciding to boycott the elections in these three constituencies.

“The boycott of the polls by the PWF is essentially a boycott of the Election Commission that has failed to act against money distribution in the same constituencies that called for the countermanding of polls in the first place. Yet, no action has been taken by the Election Commission against the candidates who were once again named to contest the seats,” Mr. Mutharasan said.

He also demanded that Tamil Nadu be declared drought-affected and funds be released for relief.

