The Public Works Department (PWD) has started desilting the Perumpallam Anicut at Surampatti and supplying the topsoil to farmers.

Every farmer is entitled to five lorry-loads of top soil free of cost. Machineries are being utilised to dig out soil and stock them outside from where the farmers are allowed to load them on lorries.

The desiltation is being carried out as per a High Court directive. Earlier this year, the stagnant water in the water body was let into its canal running to a length of 16 km which was also deepened and widened after removal of encroachments. Prior to desiltation of the tank, unauthorised structures on the tank bed were also removed.