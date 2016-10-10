Following the success of Crime and Criminal Track Networking and System (CCTNS) introduced across the district in 2013, the police department has extended the utility by uploading details of investigation report, charge-sheet and final report.

Judgements of cases will also be uploaded.

Superintendent of Police J. Loganathan updated the details of an investigation report at the Town police station on Sunday. In a release, he said that so far only First Information Reports (FIR) were uploaded and copies released to judicial courts and the complainants. As part of the improvised facility, the final report and investigation reports would be uploaded hereafter.

This would facilitate not only efficient administration, but also help police officials access latest and updated information about a criminal. “The details such as the nature and number of case or cases pending against a person, the term of imprisonment awarded by the court and other details can be accessed,” he added.