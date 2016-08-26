PUDUCHERRY:
PondyART Foundation: Grand Opening of PondyPHOTO 2016, Old Port, 6.30 p.m.
JIPMER Students’ Association: Pro Show, Vijay Prakash with Leon James’ band, Spandan 2016, 9 p.m.
Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospital , Vinayaka Mission’s College of Nursing Faculty of Allied Health Sciences: Graduation Day – 2016, Sangamitra Convention Centre, 10 a.m.
Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences: Graduation Day 2016, College Auditorium, 4 p.m.
Government of Puducherry: Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Mother Theresa, Bharathi Park, Opposite UCO Bank, 10 a.m.
