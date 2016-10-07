The Villupuram police have detained five persons from Puducherry in connection with the murder of history sheeter Jana alias Janarthanan on Tuesday.

Sources said that following information from the Mettupalayam police that the accused involved in the murder were planning to surrender before a court, a special police team detained Ashwin (27), Bhaskar (25) of Ariyankuppam, Prakash (24) of Reddiyarpalayam, Vignesh (26) of Mudaliarpet and Saravanan (25) of Irusananpalayam from Puducherry on Thursday.

A search has been launched for a few others involved in the murder who are at large.

Janarthanan, a close associate of Manikandan, a rowdy element was returning home after appearing before a local court in Villupuram in connection with a case when he was hacked to death.