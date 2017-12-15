Puducherry in for a financially stressful period

With financial situation getting worse, it would be prudent enough for the political leadership to give the go-by to freebies and streamline welfare measures. | Photo Credit: M_SAMRAJ

The Union Territory is heading towards a financially stressful period as the time has come for the administration to repay the principal amount borrowed from the open market through the Reserve Bank of India from 2007.

Staring at a resource-crunch UT, starting from the beginning of next year, is the huge responsibility of repayment of principal amount borrowed through RBI from the open market during the last 10 years.

The RBI had allowed the territorial administration to go for market borrowing when UT opened a separate account in 2007.

While allowing UT to borrow from open market, it had given the liberty of paying interest alone and put a moratorium on repayment of principal for 10 years.

Going by the Central bank’s guideline, the administration had to start repayment of the amount borrowed from next year. In January, an amount of ₹177 crore followed by payment of ₹160 crore in March had to made for closing the ₹ 337 crore borrowed in 2007.

In addition to the remittance of principal amount, interest of loans taken from financial institutions including from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural and Housing and Urban Development Corporation had to be paid.

The interest payment alone would be to the tune of ₹30 crore.

“Totally we need to mobilise ₹370 crore in the next three months to avoid getting a defaulter tag. Once your credit rating takes a beating, it would be difficult to borrow from the open market and financial institutions. Mobilising an additional amount of ₹370 crore will definitely put a strain on the finances,” a high ranking official told The Hindu.

Recurring expenditure

The financial woes do not end with next year as repayment of principal will be a recurring expenditure from next year on. While in 2018-19 an amount of ₹350 crore had to be remitted, the sum goes up to ₹ 500 crore in 2019-20 and further to ₹ 600 crore in 2020-21.

Of the total debt load of ₹7,755 crore, ₹4,567 crore was borrowed through RBI from the open market. The share of open market borrowing is about 63 per cent, said the official.

The repayment of principal amount in January and March next year will certainly put additional burden as the funds had to be realised either through additional resource mobilisation or diverting plan funds.

According to senior officials, resource mobilisation had come to a saturation point with the administration not having the leverage in altering tax structure, except for petrol and diesel, after the Goods and Services Tax regime came into force.

This leaves the administration with the next option of diverting plan fund as an immediate solution for repayment, said another senior official.

The long term solution, according to a retired official, would be to ensure financial prudence and eliminating completely or at least cutting down unproductive expenditures.

With financial situation getting worse, it would be prudent enough for the political leadership to give the go-by to freebies and streamline welfare measures so that it get restricted only to the needy, the retired employee said.

Long years of financial miss management by successive governments had taken a toll on the financial front. During the previous N. R Congress regime, around ₹80 crore was spent to provide free mixies and grinders.

Officials worried

“What was the necessity to provide mixies and grinders to all. Now, we are worried whether we will be able to get salary next month,” said a lower-level official on condition of anonymity.

The present government, especially the Social Welfare Minister, had been vocal in airing his views on free rice. He had even given an assurance on the floor of the house to stop free rice to income tax payees, tax paying traders and a section of government employees. But so far, it remained as a mere rhetoric, said the retired employee.

There are around 3. 4 lakh cardholders in the Union Territory. Of this 1.5 lakh people belong to the above poverty line category, 1. 6 lakh in below poverty line (BPL) category and the remaining 30,000 in Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

The government assessment itself, according to senior officials, is that the needy are the people in the BPL and AAY categories. The administration incurs an expenditure of around ₹ 21 crore per month.

“We can save at least ₹ 10 crore if we restrict it to BPL and AAY category. Apart from this, BPL and AAY gets financial assistance for procuring rice under the Central scheme. So, there is scope for pilferage,” said another official.

Unless the government finds a way to stop unproductive expenditure, the way ahead would be extremely difficult, the officials cautioned.