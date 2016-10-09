More political leaders are visiting the hospital to wish the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, on Sunday, visited Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where his Tamil Nadu counterpart Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment since September 22.

After spending more than 20 minutes at the hospital, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that he was briefed about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health by a team of State ministers led by Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Thambidurai, at the hospital.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that he was told by the team of ministers that the chief minister was recovering well and being taken care by a team of doctors at the Apollo Hospitals.

He said that on behalf of Puduchery people, he wants her to recover fast and resume her official duties soon.

Minutes later, Tamil Maanila Congress president, G. K. Vasan told media persons after visiting Apollo hospitals that the Tamil Nadu chief minister is being given special treatment and was told to him that she is recovering fast.

Mr. Vasan said that he wanted the chief minister to resume her public service soon and to return to her normal life.

CPI national secretary D. Raja too visited the hospital on Sunday. Addressing media persons after enquiring about Ms. Jayalalithaa's health, Mr. Raja opposed the imposition of President Rule in Tamil Nadu as demanded by Dr. Subramanian Swamy in his letter to the President a few days back.

Mr. Raja said that in principle, CPI opposes the idea on imposing President Rule in the State. He also went a step further and termed the demand by Dr. Swamy as "cheap politics" while CM is fighting the illness.

Asked about the opposition demand in the State to appoint a deputy CM, Mr. Raja said it was unnecessary and a decision, if needed, should be taken by the State cabinet, who has collective responsibility. Also, Mr. Raja said the State has a functional Governor, who can also decide on it.