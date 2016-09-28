Against Nature:Activists feel the project will cause damage to the eco-system.—File photo

The NGT-appointed panel will inspect the path today

The committee appointed by National Green Tribunal (South Zone) to look into the Tiruvannamalai Girivalam Path Widening Project that has come under flak from environmentalists will hold a public hearing on the issue here on Thursday.

The committee members J.K.Sampath Kumar, retired judge of Chennai High Court and T.Sekar, retired principal conservator of forests, will conduct the public hearing at the Collectorate hall at 3 p.m, according to a release from Collector Prashant M.Wadnere.

The committee will also be inspecting the girivalam path on Wednesday and officials and petitioners of the case are expected to be accompany the team.