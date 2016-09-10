The National Green Tribunal has directed the State government to provide safe drinking water to residents of SIPCOT Cuddalore immediately and directed the government to recover the costs for the same from SIPCOT under the “polluter pays” principle.

Justice P. Jothimani also directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to make a fresh analysis of water samples in the area and file a status report at the next hearing posted for September 29.

The directions came on an application filed by S. Pugazhendhi and two others from Cuddalore district. The applicants said the TNPCB had failed in discharging its duty of regulating the industries and protecting the environment and public health.

In spite of possession of data indicating high levels of carcinogens in the water, the Pollution Control Board has still not put out any advisory notifying the public, they said.

Apart from seeking immediate provision of clean piped water as per WHO guidelines, the applicants also sought prosecution of officials of TNPCB.

The judge said a study in September 2014, based on analysis of samples taken by TNPCB, found that the groundwater in and around SIPCOT Industrial Estate was heavily contaminated and “not suitable for drinking or any other purposes involving contact with humans or cattle”.

“The environment and forest department shall make immediate arrangements for supply of drinking water facilities to all the residents in SIPCOT Cuddalore area,” Justice Jothimani said.

