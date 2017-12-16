Protests greet Governor in Cuddalore

more-in

Members and functionaries of the DMK and the ViduthalaiChiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Friday staged a black flag demonstration condemning Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s meeting with government officials of various departments in Cuddalore during his two-day visit to the district.

However, volunteers of the Cuddalore unit of BJP raised slogans hailing Mr. Purohit and the party.

Sources said Mr. Purohit, accompanied by senior officials, planned to inspect the main bus stand in Cuddalore.

The police, who had made elaborate security arrangements in view of his visit, changed the route following information about the protest. The Governor left for Vandipalayam, near Cuddalore, to inspect the construction of household toilets in the village.

When Mr. Purohit was returning to the Circuit House, volunteers of the DMK and the VCK waved black flags at him. Former Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, who was part of the protest, said the Governor was encroaching upon the autonomy of the State and its constitutional rights.

The cadre later resorted to a road blockade on the Bharathi Road.

The Governor held discussions with officials of various departments on implementation of various schemes and programmes.

Senior officials, led by District Collector Prashant M Wadnere, briefed the Governor on department-wise implementation of schemes. Mr. Purohit asked the officials to further improve the pace of implementation. Representatives of non-governmental organisations presented petitions to him.

Since there was a large turnout at the Circuit House they were asked to stand in queue. But Mr. Purohit took time to meet them. Fishermen from coastal hamlets turned up to meet Mr. Purohit. He inspected the implementation of the Swachh Bharat initiative in Cuddalore district and toilets at houses in Vandipalayamvillage near here.