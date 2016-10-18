Members of Peoples’ Welfare Front staging a dharna in front of Tirunelveli railway junction; (right) and in Thoothukudi on Monday. — Photos: A. Shaikmohideen and N. Rajesh

They condemn the Union government for refusing to form Cauvery Management Board and save Delta farmers

Over 700 cadres of various political parties were arrested when they attempted to block rail traffic in the district on Monday condemning the Union Government for refusing to form the Cauvery Management Board and urging the Centre to form it immediately to save the farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Led by former Speaker R. Avudaiyappan, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres tried to enter the Tirunelveli Railway Junction for the 48-hour-long agitation. However, the police arrested 364 protestors, including Palayamkottai MLA T.P.M. Mohideen Khan, former MLA M. Appavu and seven women.

As many as 146 protestors, including K.M.A. Nizam and T.M. Rajendran of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Kasi Viswanathan and Perumbadaiyaar of Communist Party of India and K.G. Bhaskaran of Communist Party of India (Marxist), were detained by the police when they marched towards Tirunelveli Railway Junction to stage rail roko.

The police arrested a few Congress functionaries when they tried to disrupt rail traffic.

In the evening, another group of DMK cadres, led by party’s Tirunelveli Central district secretary Abdul Wahab, were arrested by the police when the agitators attempted to block rail traffic.

The protestors raised slogans against the Central Government and demanded the immediate formation of Cauvery Management Board.

The Tamil Maanila Congress cadres staged demonstration in front of Tirunelveli Railway Junction for the same demand.

The protestors were released in the evening.

Thoothukudi

A total of 167 cadres, including 13 women, of People’s Welfare Front were arrested at Tuticorin Melur railway station.

The Tamil Maanila Congress cadres also joined the agitation.

It was led by Ramesh, district secretary of MDMK.

Nagercoil

As many as 115 members, including 17 women of farmers’ associations, and cadres of PWF were arrested when they attempted to stage rail roko in front of the Nagercoil Railway Junction on Monday.

Superintendent of Police G. Dharmaraj, two additional superintendents of police, DSPs were present.

The agitation was presided over by R. Chellasamy, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, and P. Malai Vilai Paasi, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farm Workers’ Association.