: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M. Karunanidhi, his son and Opposition leader in the Assembly M.K. Stalin and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will shortly receive, by courier, free train tickets from their place of residence to Bengaluru to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for resolving the decades-old Cauvery river water sharing dispute.

The tickets have been sponsored by a Tirunelveli-based organisation, ‘Maram’. Members of this organisation said the State government, led by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was taking every possible effort to resolve the issue. However, the Congress and the DMK leaders were criticising the Tamil Nadu government without taking any effort to pacify their ‘friends’ in Karnataka government, they alleged.

“Since the DMK and the Congress enjoy excellent political relationship, we believe that the trio can resolve the crisis in no time. If Mr. Karunanidhi, Mr. Stalin, and Ms. Sonia can meet Mr. Siddharamiah directly along with Mr. Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru, they can solve the decades-old issue within a few minutes. As a special gesture and to facilitate this possible meeting of these leaders, who cannot afford to spend for the train tickets, we’re sending train tickets to these leaders,” Mr. Krishnakumar said. While Mr. Karunanidhi and his son can travel to Bengaluru from Chennai, the tickets will enable Ms. Sonia to reach the ‘Garden City’ by train along with her son for the ‘talks’ with Mr. Siddharamaiah. After laying copies of these tickets in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Tirunelveli Town on Wednesday, members of ‘Maram’ sent the tickets to the leaders.