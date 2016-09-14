Stating that the Koonavelampatti panchayat president was involved in financial irregularities, the councillor of ward 7 staged a protest inside the panchayat office here on Monday. There are nine wards in the panchayat that comes under Rasipuram Panchayat Union. Balasubramaniyam (AIADMK) is the president. Councillor Sakthivel alleged that the president was involved in irregularities and demanded action against him. The police informed him that he should obtain permission for protest. Later, Sakthivel withdrew his stir.

