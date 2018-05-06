Protest hits local train services

more-in

A flash strike by irate commuters affected train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu on Saturday morning.

The commuters alleged that fast local services from places such as Tirumalpur and Chengalpattu to the Chennai Beach station were curtailed and operated as ordinary services between Tambaram and Beach.

The problem started when a fast local from Chengalpattu arrived at Tambaram around 8.30 a.m.

It was announced on the public address system that it would be operated as ordinary service beyond Tambaram and it would stop at all stations on the way. Commuters gathered in front of the train and staged a protest.

According to Government Railway Police sources, commuters demanded that fast services be run even during holidays and weekends.

“I travel from Tirumalpur to Guindy and got held up for an hour at Tambaram. Luckily, the railway authorities ran a local train from Tambaram at 9.45 a.m. and I hopped on to it to reach my office late,” said Navaneethakrishnan M.

Many express trains were also delayed at Tambaram due to the protest. Cholan Express, which was to cross Tambaram at 9 a.m., was behind schedule.

‘Frequent occurrence’

Conversion of fast services to ordinary was a strategy adopted by officials frequently, complained R. Ramani, a regular commuter from Singaperumal Koil. This irked thousands of office-goers, she said.

Railway officials and police pacified the agitated commuters, and after prolonged talks, they dispersed.