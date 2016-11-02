Condemning the dumping waste on a land belonging to the Wakf Board in Pulikuthi Street in the city, members of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi staged a road block agitation here on Tuesday. About 10,000 square feet land belonging to the board is located near the town bus stop. A case related to the land was pending in the court. On Tuesday, conservancy workers dumped solid waste collected from households. After seeing it, members blocked the Tiruchi Main Road disrupting the flow of traffic. Town police pacified them and promised to remove the garbage. Traffic resumed after 10 minutes.

