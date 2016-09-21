Demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of P. Ramkumar, a suspect in the murder of Swathi, 24, at Nungambakkam railway station in Chennai on June 24, various political parties staged a demonstration at Panpozhi on Tuesday.

S. Dani Arulsingh, district secretary, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, led the agitation. He said the law and order situation was deteriorating in the State. Neither the public not the prisoners were safe. The cadres of Puthiya Tamilagam, Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, various Dalit organisations and other political parties took part in the agitation.