The employees of the Salem Steel Plant affiliated to various trade unions and the cadre of different political parties took out a rally and staged an agitation in front of the main gate of the plant in the city on Saturday to protest against the move of the Centre to privatise the plant.

The members of various trade unions participated in the rally along with the cadre of DMK, Congress, AIADMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi etc from the gate No. 2 to the main gate.

The rally culminated into a demonstration. Participants raised slogans urging the Centre to drop its move for the strategic sale of the plant, and demanded that the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopt a resolution against the move.

R. Rajendran, MLA and Salem central district secretary of the DMK, S.K. Thyagarajan, district office-bearer of the CITU, Vadamalai of INTUC, Navarasu of the VCK, and Meganathan of the Congress spoke expressing their full support to the struggle launched by the trade unions for the revival of the unit.

P. Panneerselvam, president of the Steel Plant Employees Union CITU, who presided over the agitation, said that the trade unions have decided to step up their campaign.