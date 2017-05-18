Protest against sale of illicit arrack in Thellar

Thellar town in Tiruvannamalai district wears a deserted look owing to protest over illicit arrack sales.

Shops downed shutters and auto drivers too joined protests in Thellar here on Wednesday demanding action against sale of illicit arrack.

All Traders Association and Auto Drivers Association of Thellar, women self help groups and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had jointly given a call for the protest. .

The organisers of the protest said thatillicit arrack was being sold in Thellar Dalit colony.

Since the shops on the highway were closed recently following Supreme Court order, more people had started visiting the colony to consume arrack, thus causing nuisance to the residents.

Despite protest before the Thellar police station on May 6, the illicit arrack sales continued unhindered. Hence, the call for fresh protest on Wednesday, they said adding that the response to the protest was overwhelming. Shops and block development office remained closed.

Meanwhile, police detained 20 youths on charges of hoisting black flags on buildings to condemn police inaction in stopping the sales of illicit arrack. They were released later.