: Cadre of Puthiya Tamizhagam, led by founder K. Krishnasamy, staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday in protest against inclusion of 14 villages in Ottapidaram taluk in the new Zamin Kayathar taluk, the creation of which was announced by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa recently. The PT members wanted the government to give up its move to form the new taluk with villages like Kodiyankulam, Maruthanvazhvu, Kalappaipatti and Kailasapuram as it would result in difficulties for their residents. Dr. Krishnasamy said that these villages were prone to caste conflicts and annexing them with the new taluk would lead to more problems for the people. In the event of merger with the new taluk, people would have to travel at least 25 km in two opposite directions to reach either the taluk office in Kayathar or the panchayat union office in Ottapidaram. He also questioned why the prefix, ‘Zamin,’ was added to the name of the historic town of Kayathar while forming the new taluk.
National » Tamil NaduTHOOTHUKUDI, September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:49 IST
Protest against annexing villages with new taluk
