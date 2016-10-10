A prostitution racket which was run under the cover of a unisex saloon and spa in Banaswadi was unearthed by the Women and Narcotics Wing of the CCB police on Friday night. Four women from West Bengal were rescued and 11 people, including Sathyanarayana, a former PA of P. Balakrishna Reddy, Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Minister, were arrested. “Sathyanarayana was Mr. Reddy’s PA much before he became the Minister,” said a CCB officer. Six customers were also arrested during the raid. The police recovered mobile phones and cash from the building.

