Lessen congestion:An official from Department of Highways explaining the proposed bypass road project in a meeting held with Tirunelveli Collector M. Karunakaran in chair on Thursday.

To minimise traffic congestion in Tirunelveli city, the district administration has forwarded a proposal to the State government for forming a new bypass west of Tirunelveli Town.

The proposed road will connect the four-lane national highway beyond Sankar Nagar and Ponnakudi via Ramaiyanpatti, Abhishekapatti and Tharuvai.

Addressing a meeting held here in this connection on Thursday, Collector M. Karunakaran said vehicles proceeding to various destinations in the western part of the district such as Papanasam, Manimuthar, Courtallam, Tenkasi and Shencottai, and also Kerala had to enter Tirunelveli causing extreme congestion in the already cramped city.

Besides consuming extra fuel and time, the west-bound vehicles, especially heavy tourist vehicles and lorries, led to traffic snarls in the city. “As per the proposal, the new bypass will be formed from Thathanooththu near Sankar Nagar to Ponnakudi via Naranammalpuram, Thazhaiyooththu, Thenkalam, Chathramputhukkulam, Ramaiyanpatti, Ramalinganeri, Abhishekapatti, Thiruppanikarisalkulam, Suththamalli, Gopalasamudhram, Tharuvai, and Muthureddiyarpatti with 11 small bridges and two elevated bridges over Tirunelveli–Tenkasi and Palayamkottai–Papanasam highways. The proposal, drawn on an outlay of Rs. 306 crore, has been forwarded to the government for final approval and sanctioning of funds,” Dr. Karunakaran said. Besides forming a bypass in the west, the proposed road, along with the four-lane national highway in the east that already serves as a major thoroughfare, will form a ring road around Tirunelveli. If the bypass proposal gets the government nod, the entry of west-bound heavy vehicles into the city will be avoided.

Ambasamudram MLA R. Murugaiah Pandian, District Revenue Officer M.G. Kulandaivel, Tirunelveli Revenue Divisional Officer P. Fermi Vidhya and senior officials from the Department of Highways participated in the meeting.