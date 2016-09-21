The proposal for a multi-speciality referral centre for animals in Erode got closer to fructification on Monday with Animal Husbandry Minister Balakrishna Reddy expressing keenness to get it established through the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The proposed facility is envisaged as first of its kind in the State with specialised labs to handle critical care and in-patient services.

Major surgeries on small and large animals, digital x-ray, ultra sound scanning, CT Scan and physiotherapy, dentistry, ophthalmology and laparoscopy facilities are to be made available at the multi-speciality centre.

Addressing the valedictory of the Foundation Day of TANUVAS, the Minister promised to take up the proposal with Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

TANUVAS Vice-Chancellor S. Thilagar said earlier that the district administration had already identified land for establishing the facility.

A second poultry disease diagnosis and surveillance laboratory would be established at Palladam at a cost of Rs. 6.9 crore.

CT Scan

For the first time in India, all Veterinary College and Research Institutes in Tamil Nadu would be equipped with CT Scan equipment, the V-C said in his address.

Environment Minister K.C. Karupannan said that efforts were in place for establishing a research centre for Kangeyam cattle at Sathyamangalam.

T. Abraham, Director, Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, detailed the scaled-up allocations for Animal Husbandry Department over the last five years, and the economic impact of the State Government scheme to provide milch cows and goats as freebies to the marginalised sections in rural parts.

The Ministers honoured employees of TANUVAS and constituent institutions, and animal farm owners with awards on the occasion in the presence of District Collector S. Prabakar, Chief General Manager of NABARD Jinnah, and Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar.