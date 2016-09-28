District Collector S. Prabakar initiated dredging of Sembampalayam pond near Villarasampatti on Saturday in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Seeni Ajmal Khan.

The pond that had been in neglect for several years will be restored to its original form by Olirum Erodu Foundation. OEF Chairman M. Chinnasamy and other functionaries consisting of leading industrialists, and turmeric traders have committed financial support for the project. To begin with, the OEF has provided Rs. 5 lakh and the Erode Turmeric Traders and Godown Owners' Association has given Rs. 2 lakh. According to OEF functionaries, the length and breadth of the pond will be expanded in the deepening process in order to enhance water-holding capacity and recharge acquifer.