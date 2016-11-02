The prohibitory order clamped in the district for a brief period of seven days was allowed to lapse on Tuesday.

The order, invoking Section 144 of the Cr.P.C was promulgated between October 23 and 31 for the peaceful conduct of the death anniversary of freedom fighters Maruthu brothers at Tirupattur on October 24, at Kalayarkoil on October 28 and Thevar jayanthi in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on October 30.

District Collector S. Malarvizhi had promulgated the order on October 22, based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police T. Jayachandran, banning all types of hired vehicles from carrying volunteers to the memorial of Maruthu brothers – Periya Maruthu and Chinna Maruthu – at Tirupattur, their samadhi at Kalayarkoil and to Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial in Pasumpon.