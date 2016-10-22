In the biting cold:In makeshift huts such as this, people live in Velampannai village on Sirumalai hill.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

Tribal people living in remote areas such as Thalakadai and Velampannai villages on Sirumalai hills are languishing without basic amenities.

While power supply is available till Pazhaiyur, Forest Department’s permission is needed to lay underground cables to provide power supply to these villages. The TANGEDCO could not get clearance from the Forest Department to lay power lines to these villages through reserve forest area. The work is estimated to cost around Rs.1 crore.

These villages have neither hospitals nor transport facility. Ever since a telephone cable was damaged, phone connectivity has also been snapped. With no hospital, those in need of urgent medical care and pregnant women are the worst affected.

Since mobile phones do not function properly owing to lack of network coverage, the villagers appealed to Collector T.G. Vinay, who inspected the village on Friday, to provide a telephone facility to enable them to call the village health nurse during emergency. Their only solace is that Thalakadai has an asphalt road.

The condition of tribal people at Velanpannai is still worse. They do not even have proper houses. The people live in dilapidated thatched shelters and suffer in summer and more so in winter due to the high altitude. Old people and children also live in these makeshift dwellings in the severe cold. There are about 35 families in this village.

Brushing aside these hardships, they have made only one appeal: community certificate for their children to go to school. With no community certificate, schools do not allow children to continue their studies, they said.

Collector T.G. Vinay advised revenue officials to prepare a list of tribal people who needed community certificates. He also inspected a site near Velanpannai to offer patta land to them.

Since the tribal people at Thenmalai also did not have health care facilities, they appealed for ‘108’ ambulance service for Sirumalai as the Dindigul Government Hospital, the nearest hospital, is 30 km away.

They also requested the authorities to send the medical team that visits Pazhaiyur regularly to Thenmalai also so that they could get medicines.