The Nangavalli police are on the lookout for three persons for allegedly assaulting the revenue inspector who attempted to prevent illegal transportation of red sand.

Karnan, revenue inspector of Nangavalli firka, was on a routine patrol duty in a two-wheeler in Periasorakai village on Saturday night, when he intercepted a lorry transporting red sand illegally.

The revenue inspector directed the driver Dinesh to drive the vehicle to police station. Dinesh and his friends Duraiarasan and Kumar entered into a wordy quarrel with Karnan and also allegedly assaulted him. Later, they fled the scene after dropping the red sand.

The revenue inspector was admitted to the government hospital, Mettur.

J. Meghanath Reddy, Sub-Collector, visited him in the hospital. On a complaint in this regard, the Nangavalli police have registered a case and are on the lookout for all the three accused who are at large.