‘Bodies of six persons of the family may be exhumed, if needed’

As traces of yellow phosphorous poison are found in the liver, kidney and blood samples of Christha, one of the six persons of a family to die in Thandarai village, the case has been referred to police to investigate, said District Collector Prashant M.Wadnere.

He met the press on Wednesday and said that samples collected from the body of Christha were sent to Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Vellore and the findings show yellow phosphorous poison. But the source of the poison is not yet known.

When asked if the bodies of the other five persons from the family would be exhumed to conduct post mortem, Mr.Wadnere said that if investigation required that would be done.

He also said that “followed by the deaths , extensive public health surveys were conducted in the village, water sources were looked for contamination, food samples were sent for investigation and found there was no communicable disease or public health hazard.

People were screened at the health camp organised in the village.

Thirty-six people were sent for Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) for further investigation and 33 of them were sent back home and they are fine and three persons are under observation at GTMCH. The camp is still on”.

Vincent, one more person from the family is admitted in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, with the symptom of vomiting.

His condition is being monitored and samples were also collected from him to conduct tests and reports are yet to come, he said.

Superintendent of Police R. Ponni said the department had begun investigation. If needed the bodies may be exhumed.

R.Jayanthi, Dean, Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital and Rajendran, Joint Director of Health Services were present during the press meet.

Sources point out that depending on the dosage and other factors, the yellow phosphorous may kill the person who consumed it in 2-3 days.

Since six deaths occurred in the family in a gap of three weeks, the possibility of their consuming the yellow phosphorous simultaneously was less.