Private candidates can apply online for writing class XII exams

Directorate of School Education, Puducherry, has invited online applications from private candidates who are eligible to write Class XII public examinations to be held in March 2018.

In a press release, J.Krishnaraju, Joint Director of School Education, informed that every educational district would have separate sections for boys and girls to receive applications. In Puducherry, male private candidates can submit their applications at Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School in Muthirapalayam and girls can submit theirs at Vivekananda Higher Secondary School in Sellaperumalpet.

Candidates who are appearing for re-examination (H category private candidates) should pay an examination fees of ₹50 for every subject and miscellaneous fees of ₹35 in cash. Candidates who are above 18 years and appearing directly for Class XII examination under the category of HP private candidates should submit a total fees of ₹187.