Tamil Nadu

Private candidates can apply online for writing class XII exams

more-in

Directorate of School Education, Puducherry, has invited online applications from private candidates who are eligible to write Class XII public examinations to be held in March 2018.

In a press release, J.Krishnaraju, Joint Director of School Education, informed that every educational district would have separate sections for boys and girls to receive applications. In Puducherry, male private candidates can submit their applications at Ilango Adigal Government Higher Secondary School in Muthirapalayam and girls can submit theirs at Vivekananda Higher Secondary School in Sellaperumalpet.

Candidates who are appearing for re-examination (H category private candidates) should pay an examination fees of ₹50 for every subject and miscellaneous fees of ₹35 in cash. Candidates who are above 18 years and appearing directly for Class XII examination under the category of HP private candidates should submit a total fees of ₹187.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2017 7:46:01 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/private-candidates-can-apply-online-for-writing-class-xii-exams/article21666338.ece

© The Hindu