: The prices of plantains, flowers, and other puja articles have sky-rocketed in Salem and Namakkal districts following the heavy demand for Ayudha puja celebrations.

Flower varieties

The price of Samanthi has gone up to Rs. 350 to Rs. 400 per kg on Sunday from Rs. 120 a couple of days ago. The price of gundumalli has gone up from Rs. 400 to Rs. 800 per kg; jathimalli from Rs. 200 to Rs. 400; kanagambaram from Rs. 500 to Rs. 800; arali from Rs. 150 to Rs. 300. The price of plantains has also increased manifold at the Paramathivelur weekly market in Namakkal district. More than 3,000 plantain bunches were brought to the market on Saturday.

A large number of farmers who have raised plantain crop in the villages along the banks of River Cauvery sell the fruits in the market. Traders from different parts of the district and also from Andhra, Karnataka and Kerala visit the market regularly.

While a bunch of poovan variety fetched a price of Rs. 350; a bunch of rasthali fetched a price of Rs. 300; pachai naadan Rs. 350 and karpooravalli Rs. 300. Each monthan fruit was priced at Rs. 6.

During the last week’s auction, bunches of poovan, rasthali and pachai naadan were priced at Rs. 200 and karpooravalli at Rs. 250 per bunch.

Each monthan was marketed at Rs. four.

The hike in the plantain price has brought cheer to the farming community.

Meanwhile, all the eleven farmers’ shandies (uzhavar santhais) in the district registered a sales turnover to the tune of Rs. 53.35 lakh on Saturday.

A total of 225 tonnes of vegetables were marketed in these shandies on Saturday, according to sources.

As usual, Suramangalam shandy topped the list with a sales turnover of Rs. 13.58 lakh, followed by Thadagapatti shandy which managed Rs. 7.45 lakh, Hasthampatti Rs. four lakh and Ammapettai Rs. 3.30 lakh.